Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 237,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.16% of SVMK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SVMK by 136.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 37.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47. SVMK Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $783,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

