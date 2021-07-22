Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 2,213 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in CDW by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW opened at $177.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.79. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

