Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

