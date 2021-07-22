Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 121.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

