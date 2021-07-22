Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 110.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,998 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The New York Times by 214.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.58.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

