Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,051 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of Macy’s worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of M. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $139,207,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

