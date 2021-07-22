Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.40. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

