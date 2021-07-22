Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 46,121 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,121 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of First American Financial worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF opened at $63.51 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $66.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.