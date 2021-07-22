Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of LiveRamp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in LiveRamp by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

