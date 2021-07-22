Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,597 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.26% of BrightView worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BV. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 2,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 535,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter worth about $7,958,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in BrightView by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

