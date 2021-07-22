Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 47.37 ($0.62). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 46.77 ($0.61), with a volume of 9,625,543 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.91. The firm has a market cap of £668.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75.

In other news, insider Les Wood bought 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £447.91 ($585.20). Also, insider Mitch Ingram bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £29,500 ($38,541.94).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

