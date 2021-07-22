TurtleNetwork Market Cap Reaches $2.39 Million (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 74.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $371.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.