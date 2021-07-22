Twilio (TWLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q2 2021 guidance at -0.160–0.130 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.16)-($0.13) EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $393.90 on Thursday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock worth $29,116,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

