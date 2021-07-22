Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Twitter reported earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 187,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 224,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,197 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 521,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,581,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

