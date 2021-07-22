Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Twitter updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.57. 19,984,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,961,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.62. Twitter has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.