U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,126 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 214,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,908 shares of company stock worth $5,948,505. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.