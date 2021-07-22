U.S. Silica (SLCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $770.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

