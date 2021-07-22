Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,155 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,430,000 shares during the quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,575,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,878,000 after buying an additional 311,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 206.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,621,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $88,381,000 after buying an additional 1,092,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 373,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.57. 228,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,089,964. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.