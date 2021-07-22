Ubiq Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $1,444.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,026.12 or 0.06264255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.35 or 0.01370729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00373790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00134216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.86 or 0.00611722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.21 or 0.00384018 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.68 or 0.00302002 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.