The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) a $15.80 Price Target

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) has been assigned a $15.80 target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in UBS Group by 288.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $98,446,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 109.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,185,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,539 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

