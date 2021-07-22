UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DWVYF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Derwent London currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF remained flat at $$48.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47. Derwent London has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $48.10.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.