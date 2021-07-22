UBS Group Upgrades Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to “Buy”

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a SEK 110 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of SEK 105.

NRDBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €10.20 ($12.00) to €11.20 ($13.18) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.02.

NRDBY traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

