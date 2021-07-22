UChain Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, UChain has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a market cap of $32,752.21 and approximately $2,335.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00049877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.85 or 0.00883245 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UChain (UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

