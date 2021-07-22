UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.69 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

