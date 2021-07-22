Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.52.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.39. 3,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,987. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.18 and a 1-year high of $356.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

