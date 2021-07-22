Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Ultra Electronics stock remained flat at $$32.60 during midday trading on Thursday. Ultra Electronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

