Ultralife (ULBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Ultralife stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

ULBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

