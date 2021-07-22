Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $300,002.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00022853 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.