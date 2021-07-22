UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 60.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 104.1% against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $75,960.54 and $16.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000691 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

