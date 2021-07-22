Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $29.53 million and approximately $19.40 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $7.10 or 0.00022005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00033355 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00246596 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00034251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

