Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,515.83 ($59.00).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded down GBX 265 ($3.46) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,038 ($52.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,905,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,804. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.06. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,287.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.