UniMex Network Market Cap Reaches $4.43 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $32,103.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00105749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00143628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,638.01 or 1.00016836 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,036,237 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

