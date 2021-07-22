UniMex Network Trading Up 21.4% Over Last Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $4.21 million and $21,624.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00106459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00141367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,138.59 or 0.99769096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,031,286 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

