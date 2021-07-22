Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

