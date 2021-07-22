Uniper (ETR:UN01) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.33

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €32.33 ($38.04) and last traded at €32.25 ($37.94), with a volume of 229033 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.60 ($37.18).

UN01 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.08 ($34.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €30.60.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

