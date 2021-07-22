United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

United Airlines stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 133.58%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -13.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in United Airlines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

