United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at MKM Partners

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price.

UAL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.65. 157,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,711,103. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.01. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 133.58%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -13.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,961,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in United Airlines by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 30.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.