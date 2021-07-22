United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) PT Lowered to $50.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.50 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

USM opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.67. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.56.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United States Cellular by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in United States Cellular by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

