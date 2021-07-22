United States Steel (X) to Release Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

X stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

