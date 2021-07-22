UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.300-$18.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UNH opened at $414.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $443.74.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,301 shares of company stock worth $33,042,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

