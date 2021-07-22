Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.35% of Univar Solutions worth $85,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $122,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

