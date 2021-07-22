Upfiring (UFR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 143.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.01 million and $1,591.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Upfiring has traded 91.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00225481 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001253 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.23 or 0.00842949 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

