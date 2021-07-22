Upwork (UPWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Upwork to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Upwork has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Upwork to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.31 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $762,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,188,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

