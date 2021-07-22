UREEQA (URQA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $255,729.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $736,868.39 and $255,729.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00104373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00141751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,379.02 or 1.00390038 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

