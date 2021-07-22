Urus Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Urus has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $220,736.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.90 or 0.00018266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.56 or 0.00859447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

