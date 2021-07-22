US Capital Advisors Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

ENLC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

NYSE ENLC opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 152.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

