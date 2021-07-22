US Capital Advisors Reiterates Overweight Rating for Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at US Capital Advisors in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

NYSE MPLX opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.60) earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Mplx by 6,608.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after buying an additional 3,440,850 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after buying an additional 233,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Mplx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,997,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,343,000 after buying an additional 249,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

