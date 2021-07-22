US Ecology (ECOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. US Ecology has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.650-0.880 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.65-0.88 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts expect US Ecology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

