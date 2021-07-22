USA Truck (USAK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect USA Truck to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect USA Truck to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USAK stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

