USDJ One Day Volume Reaches $3.77 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.83 million and $3.77 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00105289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00140225 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,236.57 or 0.99977315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003117 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

